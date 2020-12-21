Obituary: Janet Ilene Tornes

Janet Ilene Tornes, 78, of Marietta died December 20, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Janet was born November 8, 1942, in Williamstown, WV and was the daughter of the late Ernest James and Verite Mae Sloven Flowers.

Janet had worked at JCPenney department store and Uncle Bob’s Grocery in Marietta. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved babysitting.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert W. Tornes; sons Tim Tornes (Sherry) of Marietta and Ron Tornes (Elizabeth) of Charleston, WV; grandchildren Lindsey, Corey, Patrick and Ashley Tornes; sisters Doris Deem and Ruth Suttle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Bob, Dale and Harold Flowers; sister Kate Lowers; great granddaughter Brooklyn Tornes.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

