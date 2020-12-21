Obituary: Lottie B. Reed

Lottie B. Reed, 96, of Harrisville, WV (Washburn Community), departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Lottie was born December 24, 1923 in Smithville, WV, a daughter of the late Leslie and Rena (Mullens) Parker. She spent her life as a loving and caring homemaker for her family. She greatly enjoyed gardening, her flowers, watching NASCAR cheering for Kyle Busch, was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, and she was a wonderful cook. Lottie also got great enjoyment simply watching her hummingbirds and deer.

She is survived by her 4 children, Gary Lee Reed (JuDee) of Massillon, OH; Karen Sue Barron of Harrisville, WV (Washburn Community); Mark Craig Reed of Carrollton, OH, and Larry Keith Reed of Massillon, OH; 7 grandchildren, Michelle, Brooke, Shane, Timothy, Brittany, Cade, and Tiffany, along with 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lorris J. Reed who were united in marriage on June 22, 1943; her daughter in law, Debbie Reed; sisters, Ada Bowen, Gladys Baker, Waneta Shrader, and brother, Everett Parker.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

