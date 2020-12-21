Obituary: Patrick Thomas Vermaaten

Patrick Thomas Vermaaten, 81, of Marietta, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday December 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 16, 1939 in Marietta, to Walter Edward and Nora Kathleen O’Linn Vermaaten. Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Surges Vermaaten, and brother Ed Vermaaten.

Pat was a 1956 graduate of St Mary’s Catholic High School. He attended Marietta College and the University of Southern California, Berkley. His working career included work at Western Electric Corporation in Columbus Ohio, Omart Corporation of Cincinnati Ohio and retiring from Dow Chemical Research Lab in California in 2002. Throughout his working career, Pat sought learning and adventure while traveling extensively and did not shy away from problematic situations or environments.

While on a job assignment in Australia for more than six months, his mom became concerned that he would not return from Australia because he found the people, work, and culture to be most exciting and inviting.

Prior to his civilian career Pat served his country in the Unites States Navy where he served in the Nuclear Submarine Service during the Cold War. He was assigned to the USS Seawolf and the USS Abraham Lincoln submarines. During his 6 years in the U.S. Navy, Pat experienced some very exciting and nerve-racking moments. Many of the submarine’s missions required the submarine to be submerged for 60 days or more at a time. Missions included crossing the Equator as well as the Polar Ice Cap while keeping track of potential dangers to our country.

Pat had many interests over the course of his lifetime. He was truly a thrill seeker. He enjoyed scuba diving, swimming, and even took up sky diving completing 47 jumps. One enduring interest for him was aviation. From the time of his first flying lesson at the age of 19 to the time of his death he was always learning about and sharing his love for flying. Pat owned multiple aircrafts over his lifetime and had an encyclopedic knowledge of aircrafts and their capabilities. Pat was an active member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association for over 50 Years.

Pat was a lifelong member of the United States Submarine Veterans Association. He was also a member of American Legon Post #64, former Director of Dow Great Western Credit Union and a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

After almost fifty years of California living, Pat decided to move back to his hometown to be closer to his family. Upon returning to Marietta, he resided at Glenwood Community where he was very happy making new friends and pursuing new interest including painting, gardening and socializing.

As we remember Patrick, we remember him as an individual who conquered the land, sea and the sky.

Patrick is survived by his step-sons, Roy Surges (Becky) and Eric Surges; step grandchildren, Julia and Sami Surges; siblings Margaret Ann Brooks, Carolyn Sue Van Skoy (Jim), Mary Ellen Cook (Fred), Paul Vermaaten (Roberta), Kathy Shively, Martha Vermaaten (Richard Cashman); a sister-in-law Lynn Vermaaten and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be directed to Strecker Cancer Center, 401 Matthew Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Due to COVID-19, services will be for immediate family only on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. The Mass will be broadcasted live on the Basilica’s website, www.stmarysmarietta.org. A public memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Pat’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

