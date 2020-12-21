Obituary: Richard Leroy Thomas

Richard Leroy Thomas, 84, of Newport, Ohio, gained his angel wings on December 19, 2020, at Selby Hospital.

Richard worked at Brickwede Brothers, Ashland Oil, Greenlees Construction before retiring from Newport Township after 30 years. He was a very hard worker that loved pumping his oil well that he and his father started together and Richard missed him deeply.

He was born on October 1, 1936, in Newport, a son of the late George and Mazie Stewart Thomas. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Dorothy V. Thomas and together they have two boys, Richard Jr. and Rodney Thomas both of Newport, who survive. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Christopher (Amy) Thomas of Newport, Jessica (Mitchell) Lang of Vincent, Jeremiah Thomas of Marietta, Joshua (Linsee) Thomas of Newport, Brittany (Brandon) Moore of Newport; 10 great grandchildren: Ethan, Colten, Hayden, Kinley, Cannon, Riser, Caraline, Lucas, Emily and Lane and one brother David (Doretta) Thomas of Newport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy V. Thomas in 2016 and 2 brothers, Robert “Bob” Thomas and Bradley “Bobcat” Thomas and a sister Betty Beaver.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Michael Brockett.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Dec. 23) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.