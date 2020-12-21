Obituary: Stella Louise Lupardus

Stella Louise Lupardus, 79, of Belpre, OH, went to her heavenly home on December 19, 2020.

Stella was born in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Herbert Sheppard.

She was a Christian since 1963 and a member of the Belpre Church of the Nazarene in Belpre, OH. During her Christian life, she sang in church choirs, taught Sunday School, directed weddings, cooked and served on many different committees.

She graduated from Wirt Co. High School, Elizabeth, WV in May 1959. She worked at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital from 1959-1962. She then moved to Washington, DC and served 32 years with the US Government as a Secretary. She worked for the Food & Drug Administration, US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corps, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). She retired May 3, 1994.

She married the “love of her life”, Arlie W. Lupardus on June 2, 2001.

Stella is survived by her sister Ruth M. Wriston; nephews Michael Lodders, Edwin L. “Bo” Wriston; great nephew Ethan Wriston; 3 step children and their families; her best friends Myna and Paul Stoneking of Belpre.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Herbert (Hazel C.) Sheppard; her husband Arlie Lupardus; her brother Edwin L. Sheppard and his wife Barbara; her sister Janet Yvonne Lodders and her husband Erich.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday December 23, 2020 at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Stephan Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-5 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com