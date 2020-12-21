Obituary: Steven Ray Haas

Steven Ray Haas, 61, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at his home of cancer on the afternoon of December 18, 2020 with his loving wife, Kelly, by his side.

Steven was born July 9, 1959, to the late Edward Adam Haas and Grace Imogene Williamson Haas in Marietta. He was employed with Mon Power as a Head Mechanic for 17 years. His favorite activity was hunting deer.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Jo Francis Haas whom he married December 23, 2007. He is also survived by a stepson Joey Robinson and friend Kurt of Marietta, brother Bruce Edward Haas (Janice) of Marietta, nephew Adam Lucas Haas of Knoxville, TN, and niece Grace Christine Haas of Houston, TX, his in-laws, Nancy (Larry) Henry of Waterford, Paula Harriman of Lowell and Chuck Kidd of Watertown.

The family would like to give a special thanks to employees of Mon Power, Strecker Cancer Center and Hospice an Amedisys Partner.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 22) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 with all Covid precautions observed. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Donations in his memory are requested to be made to Marietta Home Health and Hospice an Amedisys Partner.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.