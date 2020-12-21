Obituary: Walter Harold Welker

Walter Harold Welker, 90, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1930 in Van Wert, Ohio. Harold is the son of Walter Edwin and Ruth Madonna (Dempsey) Welker.

Harold was a graduate of Van Wert High School and then served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from January 1951 until July 1954. He retired from truck driving in 1995.

Harold loved woodworking. He was a member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church where he served on the mission board, the deacon board as well as the Awana program. Harold loved going back and helping the kids learn their verses.

He is survived by his loving wife Alberta Ruth (Jenkins) Welker whom he married on June 28, 1951; six children: Kathy Welker of Boone, IA, Debra (Dave) Lee of Ligonier, IN, Terry (Patricia) Welker of Warsaw, IN, Danny (Laura) Welker of Pensacola, FL, Brian (Linda) Welker of Lowell, OH, and Laura (Gerald) Tilton of Beverly, OH; 16 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brother Corliss Edwin Welker; sister Ruth Ann Welker and other uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation will be from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750. Pastor Jeff Baumer will officiate the service followed by military honors. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com. The service will also be Livestreamed through our Facebook page. Please search “Walter Welker Funeral” to join the group.

