Ohio reports 16 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported another 16 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

That’s significantly fewer than the 21 day average of reported deaths, which stands at 78.

As of Sunday, 8,047 Ohioans have died from the virus.

Health officials also reported 8,377 new cases in Ohio, bringing the state’s total to 622,806.

Fewer Ohioans were hospitalized on Sunday than on Saturday, but there were still 4,758 in hospital beds.

ICU admissions, however, went up slightly from Saturday to Sunday, with 1,126 people in intensive care on Sunday night.

