One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning at the intersection of Division Street and 11th Avenue, one person was taken by EMS to the hospital.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the word from the scene was that the injuries did not appear to be serious at the time.

The call for the crash came in at 7:06, and the scene was cleared by about 7:50.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments, along with Camden Clark Ambulance, all responded to the secene.

