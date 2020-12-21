Parkersburg PD partners with Piggly Wiggly to provide meals to seniors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The elderly are the most affected by the pandemic, and because of this, the Parkersburg Police department decided to bring them some Christmas cheer.

The police department collaborated with Piggly Wiggly this afternoon to help seniors in the Parkersburg area by delivering hot meals to them.

It’s all meant to ease the stress of the holidays while providing a helping hand to those who are having trouble during the pandemic.

“Well we are very fortunate as an agency to receive the support that we do throughout the year. Not just at Christmas time but throughout the whole entire calendar year,” says Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin. “This is an awesome time and an awesome season to give back to those folks that support us. So, this is just one little thing that we can do to try to improve their quality of life and their situations.”

Parkersburg police helped deliver 75 total meals to senior citizens across the Parkersburg community.

Chief Joe Martin thanked Jim Oppe and Piggly Wiggly for helping with this act of kindness.

