Advertisement

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

The Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.
The Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.(Source: Office of the governor)
By Amanda Hargraves
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight, WWBT reported.

A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

For 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America’s first president, George Washington, as Virginia’s contributions.

The two statues were added in 1909, which was 44 years after the Confederacy rebelled against the United States and was defeated.

The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.

On Dec. 16, a commission selected civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns to replace the Robert E. Lee statue after receiving public input from Virginia residents during several virtual public hearings.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our commonwealth and our country,” Gov. Northam said. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

The General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would complement the statue of Washington and would be the only teenager represented in the collection.

Copyright 2020 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
This initiative raises money so that cops can shop with kids to get them presents they might...
Shop with a Cop is an overwhelming success
Washington County statistics
Washington County health officials await vaccines, push for continued precautions

Latest News

Wallet returner
WTAP Daybreak, Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet, 12/21/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/21/20
"Peer Solutions"
WTAP Daybreak, “Peer Solutions” works to sustain substance use recovery, 12/21/20
Santa Claus
Santa explains how he and the elves deal with the pandemic, 12/21/20
Forecast for December 21st
Forecast for December 21st