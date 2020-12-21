Advertisement

Wayne National Forest invites public comments for Vesuvius Water Line Project

(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The public is invited to provide input regarding an environmental assessment of the Vesuvius Water Line Project. Comments are to be directed to Tim Slone, Ironton District Ranger for the Wayne National Forest, during a 30-day scoping and comment period.

The assessment was prepared to analyze the potential effects of replacing the water line that feeds the ranger district’s Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area. The existing corridor will be used for the new water line, except for a new stretch that services the beach facilities. The total length of the new water line would be about 5.5 miles. The current water line will be left in place. To accomplish this work, a 50-foot corridor will be needed, requiring clearance of about 30 acres of trees.

“This water line replacement project will allow us to reopen our ranger district’s facilities to full capacity,” said Slone. “We look forward to welcoming the public back to enjoy the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area at its full capability once this project is complete.”

The project is located entirely on the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest in Lawrence County, Ohio. The current water line has experienced several breaks and leaks since its construction in 1996, including five since May of 2019.

Comments may be submitted by email to comments-eastern-wayne-ironton@fs.fed.us, by fax to 740-534-0620, or by mail to Benjamin Poling at the Wayne National Forest, Vesuvius Water Line Project, 6518 SR 93, Pedro, OH 45659. Commenters are asked to include their name, address, phone number, and signature.

