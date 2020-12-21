Advertisement

Wood County Magistrates sworn in to new terms of office

(KWCH)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s four magistrates Monday took their oaths of office for the term beginning January first.

Magistrates Robin Waters, Brenda Marshall, Jody Purkey and Joe Kuhl were sworn in Monday morning. All incumbents, they were re-elected during the June primary, since their offices are considered non-partisan.

They have found the past year, in particular, a challenge due to the pandemic.

While jury trials haven’t been held, they have been able to hear arraignments and domestic cases.

”We’ve been able to manage rescheduling of hearings, making sure everybody is socially distanced and wearing masks during the court proceedings,” said Magistrate Purkey, who is completing his first term. “So it’s been a task, but I think all four magistrates in Wood County have handled it very well.”

“We also do things through Skype and Microsoft on the computer system,” noted Magistrate Waters. “You have to be able to compete with all the other counties in West Virginia, which makes that time consuming and problematic sometimes.”

Magistrates’ assistants were also sworn-in during the brief ceremony, presided over by Circuit Judge J.D. Beane.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia leads nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate; expected to receive more vaccines
First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg offering curbside Christmas dinner
Wallet returner
WTAP Daybreak, Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet, 12/21/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/21/20