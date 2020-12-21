Wood County Magistrates sworn in to new terms of office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s four magistrates Monday took their oaths of office for the term beginning January first.

Magistrates Robin Waters, Brenda Marshall, Jody Purkey and Joe Kuhl were sworn in Monday morning. All incumbents, they were re-elected during the June primary, since their offices are considered non-partisan.

They have found the past year, in particular, a challenge due to the pandemic.

While jury trials haven’t been held, they have been able to hear arraignments and domestic cases.

”We’ve been able to manage rescheduling of hearings, making sure everybody is socially distanced and wearing masks during the court proceedings,” said Magistrate Purkey, who is completing his first term. “So it’s been a task, but I think all four magistrates in Wood County have handled it very well.”

“We also do things through Skype and Microsoft on the computer system,” noted Magistrate Waters. “You have to be able to compete with all the other counties in West Virginia, which makes that time consuming and problematic sometimes.”

Magistrates’ assistants were also sworn-in during the brief ceremony, presided over by Circuit Judge J.D. Beane.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.