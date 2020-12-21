Advertisement

WV DHHR reports six deaths, 1,127 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,127 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

This new report brings the total number of cases ever diagnosed in the state to 72,342.

Currently, there are 22,634 known active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 693 reported patients in the hospital, 174 in the ICU and 79 on ventilators.

There were six deaths reported. The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old male Marion County, an 86-year old male from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old female from Grant County.

“Words cannot convey the despair we feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
ll
W.Va. COVID-19 update
Obituary: Zach Riggs
Obituary: Zachary Allan Riggs
WVDE Map 12.19.20
UPDATE: Several MOV counties red on WVDE Map
Obituary: Randy Lee Tingler
Obituary: Randy Lee Tingler

Latest News

Peer Solutions
“Peer Solutions” works to sustain substance use recovery
ll
W.Va. COVID-19 update
This initiative raises money so that cops can shop with kids to get them presents they might...
Shop with a Cop is an overwhelming success
Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism