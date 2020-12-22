911 center at Towne Square? One commissioner says maybe

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is now eyeing a portion of a downtown building up for sale as a possible site of the county’s 911 center.

It’s the section of the Towne Square building that houses the public defender’s office, the parking garage and some businesses.

The building’s owner, TM Associates, told the commissioners last week it’s up for sale.

The commissioners this fall have looked at several prospective buildings to relocate the center, which is outgrowing the Core Road offices it’s had for two decades.

”We have property where the county jail is located that is empty, potentially to build something, and now, this opportunity,” Commission President Blair Couch said Monday. “So if nothing else, the commission has taken due diligent steps; we’re not in a hurry. But we’re looking to the future.”

The commission has rejected two locations it visited this fall: the former Worthington Elementary School and the old Suddenlink call center.

Towne Square, built in the 1980′s, was originally envisioned as a retail and business complex. But after several of the businesses there closed, Wood County purchased a portion of it to expand county offices.

Wood County owns the portion where the Donald F. Black Annex, prosecutor’s and sheriff’s tax offices are located. The current owner plans on keeping the section where apartments are located, facing the Fiscal Services building.

