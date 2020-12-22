Campus Martius Museum to address vaccine discussions in Visit with the Pioneers experience

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius and Ohio River Museum will host an event on Monday, December 28 called Visit with the Pioneers. The event will be part of the museum’s general tour and will include interactive elements with Bill Reynolds, the museum’s historian, playing the role of General Rufus Putnam and Glenna Hoff, education specialist, in the role of Mary Bird Lake, who worked in military hospitals during the Revolutionary War.

As those characters, the two will discuss the historical impact of smallpox and the importance role that inoculations played in getting it under control.

“It’s going to be General Putnam talking with Mary Bird Lake about the recent outbreak of smallpox and the necessity of possibly vaccinating those...that were settled here at the time, and how that was done,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the hope is that visitors will relate the content of the experience to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines being rolled out over the coming months.

As part of the general tour of the museum, visitors will encounter the two characters discussing how smallpox entered the community and why it was concerning. The characters will also talk about life as a pioneer and what it would their daily lives may have been like.

Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

