Advertisement

How Covid has changed local mall’s approach to Santa visits

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lot of things look different this year and that’s not excluding Santa meet and greets.

From plexiglass to six feet markers on the ground, the Grand Central Mall made sure to prepare for Santa this year. There is no longer any lap-sitting but there is a bench set six feet away from Santa that is sanitized between each guest. There is also a reservation system to avoid crowds as well as a separate entrance and exit.

While there is no whispering in Santa’s ear and Santa’s smile may not be as visible with his mask, there is a North Pole mailbox on the set to make it more interactive.

Marketing Director Mindy Fluharty made it clear that the mall wants to preserve precious memories without sacrificing safety.

“So what we hope we get - they get - from this is not a blip in their memory of hey I missed out on Santa this year or remember when malls didn’t have the Santa set. That never happened and we made sure that it happened for our families,” she said.

Like everyone else now a days, the mall and Santa himself are finding a way to make it work.

This year’s theme is the reindeer barn.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash

Latest News

Monica says this gift lifted a burden off her shoulders.
Local waitress gets holiday surprise of a lifetime
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Buffalo canceled, Mountaineers face Kansas Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Buffalo canceled, Mountaineers face Kansas Tuesday
WTAP News @ 6 - Tennessee back out of Liberty Bowl vs. WVU
WTAP News @ 6 - Tennessee back out of Liberty Bowl vs. WVU
WTAP News @ 5 - How Grand Central Mall's Santa set looks different this year
WTAP News @ 5 - How Grand Central Mall's Santa set looks different this year