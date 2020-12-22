How Covid has changed local mall’s approach to Santa visits

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lot of things look different this year and that’s not excluding Santa meet and greets.

From plexiglass to six feet markers on the ground, the Grand Central Mall made sure to prepare for Santa this year. There is no longer any lap-sitting but there is a bench set six feet away from Santa that is sanitized between each guest. There is also a reservation system to avoid crowds as well as a separate entrance and exit.

While there is no whispering in Santa’s ear and Santa’s smile may not be as visible with his mask, there is a North Pole mailbox on the set to make it more interactive.

Marketing Director Mindy Fluharty made it clear that the mall wants to preserve precious memories without sacrificing safety.

“So what we hope we get - they get - from this is not a blip in their memory of hey I missed out on Santa this year or remember when malls didn’t have the Santa set. That never happened and we made sure that it happened for our families,” she said.

Like everyone else now a days, the mall and Santa himself are finding a way to make it work.

This year’s theme is the reindeer barn.

