Advertisement

Local mayors looking ahead to more COVID relief

The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a...
The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a year. That is half of what was distributed under the CARES Act this spring.(CNN)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local communities are waiting to see how the just-passed COVID relief package will benefit them.

We spoke Tuesday to the mayors of Vienna and Marietta. Both said they are pleased with the extension of a deadline for using the funding from previous relief bills, approved earlier in 2020.

Both have money unspent from the previous CARES act allocations, which could have been lost without the extension.

”We’ve earmarked it in a special account.” said Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. “But being reimbursed for all our first responder expenses and all our expenses with the cleanup materials has been very beneficial to the city.”

“We’ve received over $430,000 in CARES money, and spent two-thirds of that already,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “The rest of it will be spent next year, if we don’t spend it this year.”

The package, passed after months of stalled negotiations, includes $600 direct payments to individuals, plus subsidies for businesses, funding for schools and health care providers.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash

Latest News

Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
On hold for the holidays: Marietta teacher negotiations
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021