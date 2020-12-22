Local mayors looking ahead to more COVID relief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local communities are waiting to see how the just-passed COVID relief package will benefit them.

We spoke Tuesday to the mayors of Vienna and Marietta. Both said they are pleased with the extension of a deadline for using the funding from previous relief bills, approved earlier in 2020.

Both have money unspent from the previous CARES act allocations, which could have been lost without the extension.

”We’ve earmarked it in a special account.” said Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. “But being reimbursed for all our first responder expenses and all our expenses with the cleanup materials has been very beneficial to the city.”

“We’ve received over $430,000 in CARES money, and spent two-thirds of that already,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “The rest of it will be spent next year, if we don’t spend it this year.”

The package, passed after months of stalled negotiations, includes $600 direct payments to individuals, plus subsidies for businesses, funding for schools and health care providers.

