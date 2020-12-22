Obituary: Angela Dawn Meadows

Angela Dawn Meadows, 59 of Vienna, passed away December 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of Herbert “Bud” Stalnaker of Parkersburg and Ruth Ann (Powell) Thompson of Parkersburg.

Angela was a Nurse’s Aide at Wyngate Senior Living. She was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Angela was a loving mother, grandmother and daughter who was a dedicated health-care provider. She especially liked helping the elderly and was always willing to put others before herself.

Surviving in addition to her father and mother is her son, Joshua Forinash of Hurricane, half-sister Debbie Arthur of Parkersburg and grandson Joshua Forinash II.

Graveside funeral services will be Monday, December 28, 2020, 2:30PM at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be Monday 12-2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

