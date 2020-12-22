Advertisement

Obituary: Flora Louise Ayers

Published: Dec. 22, 2020
Flora Louise Ayers, 95 of Parkersburg, formerly of Wirt County, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Willows Nursing home. She was born in Wirt County, daughter of the late JJ and Clara M (Jones) Kelley. She was a nurse by profession and had worked several years for Dr. Morey of Parkersburg. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Roy B Ayers, two sisters, three brothers, four brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, one niece, and three nephews. She is survived by her sisters, Eloise M. Bonar of Parkersburg, Betty Boyce of Parkersburg, Leona (Jack) Pettit of Tanner, Delores M. Yoak of Grantsville, sister-in-law Betty Kelley of Parkersburg, several nieces and nephews.

Private Gravesite services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 23 at 11:00 at the Wolverton Cemetery in Wirt County. The Lambert-Tatman Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

