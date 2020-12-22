Obituary: J. David Howell

J. David Howell, 62, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

He was born August 16, 1958, in Frankfort, IN, a son of James E. and Treva Marlene Stage Howell of Mitchell, IN.

David worked the past three years as a Sales Executive at WTAP-TV and prior to that, he worked as Senior Director of Operations for Suddenlink Media. He loved photography, taking long drives in his red corvette and vacations to the beach. Most of all he was a devoted family man to his wife, daughters, son in-law and four doting grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of nearly forty years, Cheryl Rosner Howell; his daughters, Danielle Allphin (Bret) and Jennifer Theiss; sister, Deb Howell Edwards (John); brother, Doug Howell (Jackie); and grandchildren, Sydney and Carly Theiss, Gabrielle and Brady Allphin.

The family would like to ask everyone to perform an act of kindness, wear a mask and “Always Be Grateful” in memory of David. In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s charities.

At David’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Howell family.

