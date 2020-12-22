Obituary: Joan M. Oliver

Joan “Joanne” Marie Farnsworth Oliver, 87, of Williamstown was called to her heavenly home on December 21, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Home. She was born August 5, 1933 to Robert “Ted” and Goldia (Hendershot) Farnsworth. Joanne graduated from Williamstown High School in the class of 1952. She was a member of the Williamstown Church of God. Her love for God, family and friends was her life.

On April 10, 1955, she married John Oliver, their first date was singing at a nursing home together. They sung at nursing homes and churches, while spreading God’s love for the rest of their lives. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2018.

Joanne is survived by their children: John Oliver of Campobello, SC, David (Angie) Oliver of Wellford, SC, Danny Oliver of Williamstown, Theresa (Mike) Wagner of Marietta, Jimmy (Diana) Oliver of Parkersburg and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Joanne was preceded in death by a sister Luella Hawkins and granddaughter Rebecca Lynne Oliver.

Private graveside services will be held at Burnt Hill (Pleasant Ridge) Cemetery in Williamstown. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family extends a special thank-you to Eagle Point/Stonerise staff for their loving care of their parents. We all rested easy knowing they were in good hands.