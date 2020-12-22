Advertisement

Obituary: Patricia S. Calebaugh

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Patricia S. Calebaugh, 81 of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Carl and Florence Mae Stribling Moore.

She had been employed by Corning-Schott Scientific for over 35 years.  She enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing games and was a longtime member of the Baptist Temple in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bradbury of Parkersburg;  Her stepson, David Calebaugh of Parkersburg, a nephew Cody Bradbury of Devola, OH as well as many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Calebaugh and a brother, Richard Owen Moore.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 1:00pm at the Mt. Olivet cemetery with Reverend Scott Wight officiating.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

