Obituary: William E. “Billy” LaBarre

William E. “Billy” LaBarre, 51, of Marietta passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1969, a son of William Edward and Lynn Ehnot LaBarre.

Billy went to Marietta High School and was a 1987 graduate from Parkersburg Catholic High. He attended 3 years at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA and then worked at Big Bear and Peoples Bank before he joined his father at Cadre Construction for over 20 years. He later was employed at Crescent & Sprague, Westfall Construction, Danser Construction, Carr Concrete and was currently employed by ProOne Electric. Billy was a member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church. He was a big fan of OSU and the Dallas Cowboys and loved spending time with his family.

On May 22, 1993, he married Tammy Brooks who survives with 3 sons: Zachary, Owen and Justin LaBarre all of Marietta. He is also survived by his parents, brother Scott (Mary) LaBarre, sister Amy LaBarre (Tom Fury) and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday (Dec. 23) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

