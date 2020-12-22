Advertisement

Obituary: William E. “Billy” LaBarre

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William E. “Billy” LaBarre, 51, of Marietta passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on August 29, 1969, a son of William Edward and Lynn Ehnot LaBarre.

Billy went to Marietta High School and was a 1987 graduate from Parkersburg Catholic High.  He attended 3 years at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA and then worked at Big Bear and Peoples Bank before he joined his father at Cadre Construction for over 20 years.  He later was employed at Crescent & Sprague, Westfall Construction, Danser Construction, Carr Concrete and was currently employed by ProOne Electric.  Billy was a member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church.  He was a big fan of OSU and the Dallas Cowboys and loved spending time with his family.

On May 22, 1993, he married Tammy Brooks who survives with 3 sons: Zachary, Owen and Justin LaBarre all of Marietta.  He is also survived by his parents, brother Scott (Mary) LaBarre, sister Amy LaBarre (Tom Fury) and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday (Dec. 23) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Private graveside services will be held on Thursday in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Angela Dawn Meadows
Obituary: Janet K. Graham Goddard Fortney
Obituary: Janet K. Graham Goddard Fortney
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Patricia S. Calebaugh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jo Ann Oliver

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Flora Louise Ayers
Obituary: Walter Harold Welker
Obituary: Walter Harold Welker
Obituary: Patrick Thomas Vermaaten
Obituary: Patrick Thomas Vermaaten
Obituary: Steven Ray Haas
Obituary: Steven Ray Haas
Obituary: Donald Ray Cutlip
Obituary: Donald Ray Cutlip
Obituary: Lottie B. Reed
Obituary: Lottie B. Reed