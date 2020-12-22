Advertisement

On hold for the holidays: Marietta teacher negotiations

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There won’t be any new talks on a contract for Marietta school teachers until after the first of the new year.

That’s according to J.D. Benson, President of the Marietta Education Association, who tells WTAP talks were held last week with no agreement.

The teachers group and the school administration decided to continue talks after the first of the year.

The teachers in the school system have been working without a contract during the current school year. Their previous agreement ended in June.

Teachers recently held a demonstration, expressing their displeasure with the negotiations.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash

Latest News

Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021