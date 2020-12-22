On hold for the holidays: Marietta teacher negotiations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There won’t be any new talks on a contract for Marietta school teachers until after the first of the new year.

That’s according to J.D. Benson, President of the Marietta Education Association, who tells WTAP talks were held last week with no agreement.

The teachers group and the school administration decided to continue talks after the first of the year.

The teachers in the school system have been working without a contract during the current school year. Their previous agreement ended in June.

Teachers recently held a demonstration, expressing their displeasure with the negotiations.

