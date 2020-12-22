Police advise public about possible theft

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holiday shopping being a prevalent part part of December --- whether it be at a store or delivery --- many have to be mindful of possible theft.

Authorities say that the holidays are a common time in which shoplifting and theft increase.

Vienna police say that they have had 44 calls related to this type of activity.

Officers attribute this to individuals wanting to get gifts in any way they can.

However, they have seen improvements in how people in their community are keeping theft under control with a number of options.

“With the different options out there people are getting smarter about deliveries and tracking packages. Having the delivery to the store instead of their homes,” says Vienna police chief, Mike Pifer. “Things that they’ve done, such as Ring doorbell cameras and surveillance cameras with lock boxes.”

Authorities suggest an alternative way of delivery is by having packages being brought to a carrier’s location.

