Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY W.Va. (WTAP) - A tractor trailer rolled over Tuesday morning on Route 50 near Dry Run Road. According to Wood County 911, the tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was outside of the vehicle when responders arrived and was examined by emergency medical services but did not need to be transported to a hospital.

A detour is currently being set up to route drivers around the scene of the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Camden Clark ambulance service, and the East Wood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

