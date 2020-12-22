Advertisement

Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50

Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY W.Va. (WTAP) - A tractor trailer rolled over Tuesday morning on Route 50 near Dry Run Road. According to Wood County 911, the tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was outside of the vehicle when responders arrived and was examined by emergency medical services but did not need to be transported to a hospital.

A detour is currently being set up to route drivers around the scene of the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Camden Clark ambulance service, and the East Wood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash
2020 Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Gardens
Holiday city closures and trash pick-up in Parkersburg

Latest News

Forecast for December 22nd
Forecast for December 22nd
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 12/22/20
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 2 deaths in Wood County among 42 reported in W.Va. on Tuesday
WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio at West Virginia women's college basketball
WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio at West Virginia women's college basketball