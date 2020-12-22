Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash
2020 Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Gardens
Holiday city closures and trash pick-up in Parkersburg

Latest News

Forecast for December 22nd
Forecast for December 22nd
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 12/22/20
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man