Advertisement

WTAP’s David Howell passes away

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s own J. David Howell passed away Monday at the age of 62. David was a sales executive at WTAP for three years, and was always a positive presence at the station. He will be missed by everyone on the WTAP team.

David was a Marietta resident who was raised in Indiana. He loved photography, his red corvette, and his family, including his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for all donations to be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s charities.

At David’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Howell family. David’s full obituary can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
UPDATE: Ramp to I-77 South closes after crash

Latest News

Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
On hold for the holidays: Marietta teacher negotiations
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Member of WTAP sales team passes away
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021
WTAP News @ 5 - Teacher contract negotiations on hold until 2021