WTAP’s David Howell passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s own J. David Howell passed away Monday at the age of 62. David was a sales executive at WTAP for three years, and was always a positive presence at the station. He will be missed by everyone on the WTAP team.

David was a Marietta resident who was raised in Indiana. He loved photography, his red corvette, and his family, including his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for all donations to be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s charities.

At David’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Howell family. David’s full obituary can be read here.

