29th vacant structure fire of the year in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg firefighters Wednesday tackled the city’s 29th fire this year in a vacant structure.

This one broke out around noon, in a home at 14th and Ramsey streets that had not been occupied for some time.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom, and was quickly contained to that room.

It comes one day after Parkersburg City Council, acting as the city’s urban renewal authority, designated the structure for possible demolition or repair.

”It had substantial damage prior to the fire,” said Fire Chief Jason Matthews. “There was a lot of broken windows and doors inside, and a lot of trash and debris. Most likely, it would have been demolished.”

Matthews says there was still electrical service to the home, so it’s not being ruled out that the fire may have been electrical in nature. There was some heat damage to a neighboring home.

No injuries were reported.

