Advertisement

Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured 23 people Wednesday and temporarily trapped a window washing crew on dangling scaffolding.

Twenty-one of the victims were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse. The city’s fire department tweeted that at least nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window. Firefighters continued to search the building Wednesday afternoon.

Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.(Source: WJZ/CNN)

The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

The fire department said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. But utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely caused the accident.

“Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department,” Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Obituary: J. David Howell
WTAP’s David Howell passes away
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 23 deaths, 1,199 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Obituary: J. David Howell
Obituary: J. David Howell

Latest News

Forecast for December 23rd
Forecast for December 23rd
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. I, 12/23/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/23/20
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. II, 12/23/20
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus