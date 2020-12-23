Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Obituary: J. David Howell
WTAP’s David Howell passes away
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 23 deaths, 1,199 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Obituary: J. David Howell
Obituary: J. David Howell

Latest News

Forecast for December 23rd
Forecast for December 23rd
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. I, 12/23/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/23/20
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. II, 12/23/20
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists