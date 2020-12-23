Fire department gets new contract

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta has set up a new three year contract with their firefighters.

The process was much more efficient than usual. In fact, it only took about a month and a half to reach an agreement. A process that Firefighter Union President Pat Molden said can take a year and half. He attributed this to city officials being open with communication. He also pointed to the fact that attorneys were not involved, which is usually not the case. In fact Molden said that in his 28 years with the fire department, this has only happened once or twice.

Some changes from last contract include the fact that the city can no longer furlough firefighters but can lay them off, a raise in wages, and now firefighters can purchase work gear after retirement. The latter may seem insignificant but Molden said a firefighter’s helmet holds sentimental value.

“If something were to happen and we were in a fire and we were to become trapped, as a last line we will actually throw our helmet out the window to get someone’s attention. That’s how much that helmet means to us so, like I said, that’s our last life line right there is our helmet and it shows the marks of every fire that you go in, the smoke burns, the heat burns…,”

The raise in wages still has to be approved by city council so WTAP was unable to get specific information on the difference it will make.

