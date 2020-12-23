Fire department responds to structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building near the intersection of Ramsey and 14th Streets.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The Parkersburg Police Department is also on the scene and an ambulance is standing by.

WTAP will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

