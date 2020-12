Arnoldsburg, W.Va. (WTAP) - Free COVID-19 testing is schedule in Arnoldsburg. It will take place in the parking lot of Arnoldsburg Elementary School from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on December 28 and 29.

Those who would like to get tested are asked to pre-register online here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.