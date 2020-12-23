Governors give more guidance on vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ, WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given an update on the coronavirus vaccine.

He held a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice says 100% of the health departments, 100% of long-term care facilities and nearly all acute care hospitals will be completed within three weeks.

Over 10,000 West Virginians will receive vaccines this week, according to the governor.

West Virginia still leads the nation in getting COVID-19 vaccines out to long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Governor Justice says they should be done by the end of this week.

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Clay Marsh says focus on being vaccinated will eventually shift to health care providers and essential workers.

He also announced the child care subsidy extension. He says they made a commitment and the funding was exhausted in August. But they allocated an additional $6 million to fund this. By November, over 4,000 children of essential workers and over 3,000 kids in West Virginia families were served. They expect to receive an additional $60 million in stimulus money. Governor Justice says he will continue to make sure this is funded.

As Christmas approaches, Governor Justice says you should be super careful around your family. He says you probably shouldn’t bring your family together. If you do, make sure you’re wearing a mask and don’t visit very long.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced the goals of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution are to save lives and for schools to be fully open by March 1st.

“Ohioans in the 65 and older category make up just under 87% of COVID deaths. This is a stunning number, and it’s critical that we protect our older Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine.

In the next phase, vaccines will be available to those who choose to receive them who are 65 years or older or those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. Additionally, adults working in Ohio’s schools will have the option to receive the vaccine. This is intended to assist schools in returning to in-person learning.

