Holiday lights bicycle tour to take place in Marietta

2020 Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Gardens
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A holiday lights bicycle tour will take place in Marietta on December 26 at 7 P.M. Riders will meet in the parking lot on the 200 block of Second Street.

Participants are invited to decorate their bicycles for the holidays, and the ride will last between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on weather.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks and helmets will be required. Participants are also asked to securely mount a white light to the front of their bike and a red light to the back.

All participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult family member.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Those with questions are asked to contact Roger Kalter at rogerkalter1@yahoo.com or (740) 525-1833

