Marietta residents shopping small as Christmas gets closer

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As Christmas day draws closer, many in the Marietta community are seeking out gift ideas from small shops in their area.

Many small businesses have felt an impact with the pandemic falling into the holiday season.

However, they are still seeing a steady flow of traffic coming in and out of their stores during this time of the year.

“We are just flooded with people who are supporting our community and realize what an asset all the stores in the community is for Marietta,” says Schafer Leather Store manager, Karen Briley.

It’s something that has many business owners pleasantly satisfied during these uncertain times, and showcases the support the community has for these businesses.

“They appreciate small businesses this year more than ever,” says Wit & Whimzy owner, Laura Pytlik. “They did before, but I think this year they really realized how vital we are to the small towns and the communities.”

Marietta small business owners attribute the success they are seeing to the familiarity that comes with being in the area; while some of the residents talk about how these shops are safer to go to during the pandemic.

“I think that it’s also a good place to go shopping if you’re worried about COVID,” says Marietta resident, Daisy Lawrence. “Because there are certainly less people populating the area. If you were to go to a mall it’s a bunch of people in the same place, but small businesses they have a special touch so they make sure everything is clean and that it’s very welcoming.”

The small businesses say that the community is what keeps them alive and going every day.

