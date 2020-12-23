Advertisement

Obituary: Barbara J. Dailey

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Barbara J. Dailey, 85 of Parkersburg passed away December 22, 2020 at the Eagle Pointe Care Facility as a result of COVID-19.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Martin H. and Osa Collins Richards.

She was a member of the 19th. Street Church of God and was  a Homemaker.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T.  Dailey;  Her sisters, Beulah Mahone, Dorothy Dailey, Bernie Ball and Lucille Hungate and her brothers, Harley, Lemuel and William Richards.

There will be a private graveside service for family and friends at the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

