Obituary: Charles Earl Brown, Jr.

Charles Earl Brown, Jr., 76, of Mineral Wells died December 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 13, 1944 in Terra Alta, WV a son of the late Charles Earl Brown, Sr. and Louise Rector Brown. He attended West Virginia University, served in the WV National Guard and retired from Verizon after 32 years of service. He was a member of Big Tygart United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He enjoyed many activities including water and snow skiing, fishing and playing “backyard” volleyball with family and friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shelia Parsons Brown; one son, Chad (Tami) Brown of Mineral Wells; two grandchildren, Jacob and Cortlyn Brown; one sister, Ruby (Jerry) Ruppel of Parkersburg; one brother, Jerry (Brenda) Brown of Teays Valley, WV; sister-in-law Sharon Brown of Mineral Wells, WWV; one brother-in-law Tom Urban of Atlanta, GA and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Brown and one sister, Edith Urban.

Funeral services will be Sunday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Jeff Mayfield officiating.

Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday 6-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Amedisys Foundation, 2200 Grand Central Avenue, Parkersburg, WV or Big Tygart United Methodist Church, 3700 Southern Highway, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.