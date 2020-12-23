Obituary: Deborah Yvonne Whipkey

Deborah Yvonne Whipkey, 56, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2020.

She was born in Parkersburg, October 25, 1964 the daughter of Danny and Eleanor Jean Metcalf Kimble.

Surviving Deborah is her son Eric Wright, sisters Sue Wayne, Shirley Cutwright, Christine Wayne and brother Charles Kimble and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Don Kimble, Margie Kimble and Homer and Elma Wright.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.