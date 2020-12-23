Obituary: Ernest Mark Schauwecker

Ernest Mark Schauwecker of Parkersburg, passed away on December 22, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was born January 21, 1933 in Parkersburg to the late Regina and Ernest Schauwecker.

Mark was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Marietta College. He was an Air Force Veteran. He retired from Chevron Chemical Co. Always wanting to own a tavern, he purchased the Rendezvous in Murphytown in the 80′s. He enjoyed many years of pig roasts, poker runs and average Saturday night crowds with the varied personalities who visited the tavern. He was also an avid amateur radio operator for most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Schauwecker, brother Christopher Schauwecker (Francine), son, Mark Schauwecker (Jeanne), daughter, Jayne Schauwecker (Dave Davis), granddaughters Heather, Lyndsay, and Myranda Payne, Jordan Ciarochi (Mike), and great granddaughters Reese and Cora Ciarochi.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Adler.

Per his request his body will be cremated and there will be no service. Leavitt Funeral and Crematory is assisting the family.

