Obituary: Gerald Lee Moore

Gerald Lee Moore, 81, of Marietta, OH passed away on December 22, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1939 near Chestnut Creek at Lockney in Gilmer County, WV the youngest of six children to Joseph and Bessie McVaney Moore.

Gerald was a 1957 graduate of the Ohio Barber College, Columbus, OH. He moved to Marietta in 1959 where he served as a barber for 35 years offering his clients, many of whom became lifelong friends, good conversation and great haircuts. He retired from barbering in 1994 after he and his wife, Marty, opened Third Street Deli in Marietta. Third Street Deli in Parkersburg opened in 1996.

Gerald served as President of the Marietta Y’s Men organization and the Marietta Gun Club. He was instrumental in establishing the Marietta chapter of Ducks Unlimited and served as its President. An avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter, Gerald served as President of the Ohio State Trapshooting Association. Gerald was a lifelong New York Yankee fan. In later years he loved spending time in Venice, FL and saltwater fishing the Gulf of Mexico. An excellent cook and gracious host, Gerald created warm memories entertaining family and friends over many years.

Gerald is survived by his wife Marty. He is also survived by his daughters Tammy Cox, Lou Ann (Thomas) Fitch, Nadine Thieman and their mother Luella Moore. Surviving also are step-daughters Megan Manzolillo and Molly Greig. Surviving grandchildren are Matthew and Shane Cox; Andrew, Tyler and Stephen Fitch; Travis and Erica Thieman as well as step-grandchildren Luke and Ben Manzolillo. His sisters Wilda Kuhl and Mary McKee survive. He was preceded in death by his brothers Russell, Max, and Blair Moore.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a time convenient to Gerald’s family. Gerald requests that contributions in his memory be made to Hospice or to the Marietta Community Foundation. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Gerald’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

