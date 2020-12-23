Parkersburg Police Department requests assistance from the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Michael Thomas Runyon, who is wanted for parole violation.

Thomas is wanted on a parole violation out of Ohio, resulting from a previous charge of burglary.

He is also wanted for questioning regarding another recent incident. Authorities have attempted to contact him multiple times at given addresses and phone numbers.

Anyone who may have information about Runyon’s whereabouts is asked to call call (304) 424-8444, or to contact the Parkersburg Police Department privately through their Facebook page.

