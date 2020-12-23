Advertisement

Parkersburg Police Department requests assistance from the public

Michael Thomas Runyon
Michael Thomas Runyon(Parkersburg Police Department)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Michael Thomas Runyon, who is wanted for parole violation.

Thomas is wanted on a parole violation out of Ohio, resulting from a previous charge of burglary.

He is also wanted for questioning regarding another recent incident. Authorities have attempted to contact him multiple times at given addresses and phone numbers.

Anyone who may have information about Runyon’s whereabouts is asked to call call (304) 424-8444, or to contact the Parkersburg Police Department privately through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Obituary: J. David Howell
WTAP’s David Howell passes away
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 23 deaths, 1,199 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Obituary: J. David Howell
Obituary: J. David Howell

Latest News

Forecast for December 23rd
Forecast for December 23rd
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. I, 12/23/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/23/20
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. II, 12/23/20
A big unknown of the vaccine is how long it lasts.
The beginning of vaccines doesn’t mean the end of Covid precautions