Advertisement

The beginning of vaccines doesn’t mean the end of Covid precautions

A big unknown of the vaccine is how long it lasts.
A big unknown of the vaccine is how long it lasts.(file (Custom credit) | Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the vaccine no longer a distant hope but a present reality, it’s still vital to be diligent with precautions.

First things first, we are only in the first wave of vaccinations. This means not enough people are vaccinated to have herd immunity. According to the CDC, herd immunity is when enough of the population is immune to the virus so that spread is unlikely.

Rhonda Boso-Suggs, the assistant vice president of ancillary services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, added that these vaccines are not in full effect until two doses have been given. Even then, it takes time for the full effect. She said that, for Pfizer, it’s one week after the second dose and, for Moderna, it’s two weeks after the second dose.

“It remains critical that all of us in health care as well as in the community and the public sector, that we continue to be vigilant with those guideline in order to protect ourselves and those that we love and care about and spend time with every day,” she said.

Another thing to consider is that it is not yet known how long the effects of these vaccines last.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer rollover on Route 50.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 50
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Obituary: J. David Howell
WTAP’s David Howell passes away
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 23 deaths, 1,199 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Obituary: J. David Howell
Obituary: J. David Howell

Latest News

Forecast for December 23rd
Forecast for December 23rd
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. I, 12/23/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/23/20
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave, Vol. II, 12/23/20