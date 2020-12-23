The beginning of vaccines doesn’t mean the end of Covid precautions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the vaccine no longer a distant hope but a present reality, it’s still vital to be diligent with precautions.

First things first, we are only in the first wave of vaccinations. This means not enough people are vaccinated to have herd immunity. According to the CDC, herd immunity is when enough of the population is immune to the virus so that spread is unlikely.

Rhonda Boso-Suggs, the assistant vice president of ancillary services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, added that these vaccines are not in full effect until two doses have been given. Even then, it takes time for the full effect. She said that, for Pfizer, it’s one week after the second dose and, for Moderna, it’s two weeks after the second dose.

“It remains critical that all of us in health care as well as in the community and the public sector, that we continue to be vigilant with those guideline in order to protect ourselves and those that we love and care about and spend time with every day,” she said.

Another thing to consider is that it is not yet known how long the effects of these vaccines last.

