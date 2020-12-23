The Wilds celebrates birth of second rhinoceros this month

CUMBERLAND, Ohio - The Wilds is celebrating the birth of a white rhinoceros born on December 18.

The calf and his seven-year-old mother, Kali, also born at The Wilds, are doing well. This is the sixth calf for 16-year-old father, Roscoe, who was born at the Knoxville Zoo. He moved to the Seneca Park Zoo when he was two years old and has been living at The Wilds since 2014.

This calf is the 24th white rhino to be born at The Wilds. On December 9, a female white rhino calf was also born to mother, Kifaru, and father, Roscoe. Kifaru and her calf continue to be doing well and will soon be introduced to Kali and her baby.

The Wilds is the only facility outside of Africa that has had rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors. That success continues with this birth. Kali is now the fourth fourth-generation female at The Wilds to give birth to the sixth fifth-generation calf. Counting Asian one-horned rhinos, another species that lives at The Wilds, this calf marks the 32nd rhino to be born at The Wilds since the first rhino was born at the facility in 2004.

“We are extremely proud of the success of our white rhino program at The Wilds. Tthe multigenerational herd is a true testament to our Animal Management team’s expertise and the great care they provide to the animals. White rhinos continue to face many challenges in their native range, and the arrival of each calf is truly a cause for celebration. Each birth is vital in protecting the future of the species,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.

“Welcoming our second white rhinoceros calf this month truly is a wonderful gift. These little ambassadors for their species will touch your heart when you come to visit us for a Winter at The Wilds tour! Thanks to our community’s support, we can continue our important conservation work with threatened and endangered species, and continue inspiring others to take action to help make a positive difference in our world,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, vice president of The Wilds.

The white rhino population had dwindled to an estimated 50-200 individuals at the beginning of the 20th Century. But through conservation efforts, the population of white rhinos in their native range in Africa has rebounded to about 20,400 animals. However, even with the increase in numbers, the species remains classified as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

To further protect the future of rhinos, The Wilds and the Columbus Zoo has provided more than $218,000 in the last five years in support of conservation projects benefiting rhinos in their native ranges, such as monitoring black and white rhinos in Zimbabwe’s Lowveld region through the International Rhino Foundation, protecting black rhinos in the Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary in Kenya through the African Wildlife Foundation and habitat restoration focused on the shortgrass that white rhinos eat through the White Rhinos: Rhinoceros Fund Uganda.

Guests may have the opportunity to view the calves and their mothers, along with the other rhinos in the rhino barn during a Winter at The Wilds Tour. Tours are available at 11 A.M.. and 2 P.M. through April.

