Edison students deliver gifts to nursing homes

Gift wrapped boxes
Gift wrapped boxes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - From a distance this year, students from Edison Middle School carry on a tradition.

Members of the “Friends of Rachael”, or FOR club, brought gifts to two nursing homes Wednesday morning.

It’s a gesture that normally includes activities with the seniors, but that wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic.

Gifts were dropped off for nearly 60 residents of the Cedar Grove Nursing Home and the Parkersburg Care Center.

It’s something the students look forward to every year.

”I’m just thankful for the students we have at Edison,” says teacher and advisor Gretchen Engnes. “They are just so willing to step up and help anyone in the community, and they just love the opportunity to spread the love to those who may not be as fortunate.”

The FOR club has also brought boxes of food, including holiday dinners, to local families.

The club’s members have traditionally worked with area nursing homes, providing both activities and companionship for senior residents.

