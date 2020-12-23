Wood, Jackson County schools among winners of Jennings Randolph Award
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced that 41 West Virginia high schools registered 85 to 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote during the 2019-2020 school year, qualifying them for the Jennings Randolph Award.
The Wood County Schools that were honored include Parkersburg Catholic High School,
St. Mary’s High School, and Williamstown High School. And the Jackson County schools are Ravenswood High School and Ripley High School.
The Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. The Award is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. It took Randolph 29 years to get Congress to pass the Amendment and to send it to the states for ratification.
West Virginia’s public and private high schools that register at least 85 percent of their eligible students to vote are honored with the award for their efforts.
The Jennings Randolph Award “Gold Level” is given to West Virginia high schools that register 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote. The “Silver Level” is awarded to schools that register at least 85 percent.
“Since 2017, we’ve worked with county clerks and student leaders throughout the state to register more than 62,000 high school seniors (19 or younger when registered) to vote,” Warner said. “That’s an incredible accomplishment for a state the size of West Virginia and one we should be very proud of.”
The full list of schools is as follows:
Schools that registered 100% of their senior class to vote have achieved the Gold Level and are marked with an asterisk(*).
Barbour County
Philip Barbour High School*
Berkeley County
Hedgesville High School
Boone County
Scott High School*
Sherman High School
Van High School*
Cabell County
Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School*
Fayette County
Meadow Bridge High School*
Midland Trail High School*
Oak Hill High School
Hancock County
Weir High School*
Harrison County
Notre Dame High School*
Jackson County
Ravenswood High School*
Ripley High School*
Kanawha County
Capital High School
Nitro High School*
Saint Albans High School
Sissonville High School*
Logan County
Logan High School
Marion County
North Marion High School*
Marshall County
Cameron High School*
Mercer County
Montcalm High School
Pikeview High School
Mingo County
Mingo Central High School
Tug Valley High School
Monroe County
James Monroe High School*
Nicholas County
Nicholas High School
Richwood High School*
Pocahontas County
Pocahontas High School*
Putnam County
Buffalo High School*
Raleigh County
Independence High School*
Liberty High School*
Shady Spring High School*
Woodrow Wilson High School
Tyler County
Tyler Consolidated High School*
Upshur County
Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Wetzel County
Hundred High School*
Paden City High School*
Wood County
Parkersburg Catholic High School*
St. Mary’s High School*
Williamstown High School*
Wyoming County
Westside High School
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.