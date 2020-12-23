Wood, Jackson County schools among winners of Jennings Randolph Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced that 41 West Virginia high schools registered 85 to 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote during the 2019-2020 school year, qualifying them for the Jennings Randolph Award.

The Wood County Schools that were honored include Parkersburg Catholic High School,

St. Mary’s High School, and Williamstown High School. And the Jackson County schools are Ravenswood High School and Ripley High School.

The Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. The Award is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. It took Randolph 29 years to get Congress to pass the Amendment and to send it to the states for ratification.

West Virginia’s public and private high schools that register at least 85 percent of their eligible students to vote are honored with the award for their efforts.

The Jennings Randolph Award “Gold Level” is given to West Virginia high schools that register 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote. The “Silver Level” is awarded to schools that register at least 85 percent.

“Since 2017, we’ve worked with county clerks and student leaders throughout the state to register more than 62,000 high school seniors (19 or younger when registered) to vote,” Warner said. “That’s an incredible accomplishment for a state the size of West Virginia and one we should be very proud of.”

The full list of schools is as follows:

Schools that registered 100% of their senior class to vote have achieved the Gold Level and are marked with an asterisk(*).

Barbour County

Philip Barbour High School*

Berkeley County

Hedgesville High School

Boone County

Scott High School*

Sherman High School

Van High School*

Cabell County

Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School*

Fayette County

Meadow Bridge High School*

Midland Trail High School*

Oak Hill High School

Hancock County

Weir High School*

Harrison County

Notre Dame High School*

Jackson County

Ravenswood High School*

Ripley High School*

Kanawha County

Capital High School

Nitro High School*

Saint Albans High School

Sissonville High School*

Logan County

Logan High School

Marion County

North Marion High School*

Marshall County

Cameron High School*

Mercer County

Montcalm High School

Pikeview High School

Mingo County

Mingo Central High School

Tug Valley High School

Monroe County

James Monroe High School*

Nicholas County

Nicholas High School

Richwood High School*

Pocahontas County

Pocahontas High School*

Putnam County

Buffalo High School*

Raleigh County

Independence High School*

Liberty High School*

Shady Spring High School*

Woodrow Wilson High School

Tyler County

Tyler Consolidated High School*

Upshur County

Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Wetzel County

Hundred High School*

Paden City High School*

Wood County

Parkersburg Catholic High School*

St. Mary’s High School*

Williamstown High School*

Wyoming County

Westside High School

