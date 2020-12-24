Advertisement

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in the Willamette National Forest.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

After two nights in the forest 4 year old Zelda is reunited with her mom! Zelda and her grandparents (reported missing...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hino motors is halting production until at least September of 2021
Hino Motors stops production until at least September 2021
Police advise public about possible theft
Police advise public about possible theft
Michael Thomas Runyon
Parkersburg Police Department requests assistance from the public
Generic fire photo.
Apartment fire reported in Parkersburg
Fire department responds to structure fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

Deck the M.O.V.
Deck the M.O.V., 12/24/20
Thomas Battle
WTAP Christmas Tree, Vol. I, 12/24/20
Brittany Morgan
WTAP Christmas Tree, Pt. II, 12/24/20
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/24/20
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California becomes 1st state to top 2 million virus cases