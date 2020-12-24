Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

After two nights in the forest 4 year old Zelda is reunited with her mom! Zelda and her grandparents (reported missing... Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

