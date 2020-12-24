Crews ready for expected snowfall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In some parts of our area, Christmas Eve and Day could eventually bring the most snowfall in nearly five years.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce says he met with the Public Works Department Wednesday, discussing plans by the city’s crews for ice and snow removal.

He says they plan to be ready for when the first snow comes, probably late Thursday afternoon or early evening.

West Virginia’s Division of Highways is fighting the snowfall with new trucks, purchased through maintenance money from the Roads to Progress fund. They feature blades that can cover more than one lane of snow-covered pavement.

Crews from Ohio’s Department of Transportation spent Thursday getting their snow removal trucks-and their staff- ready for a potentially long night.

“We’ll have some guys that will be able to stay for 16 hours, and work as long as they can,” says Casey Hambel, ODOT’s Washington County Transportation Manager, “and hope the storm’s over by the time they time out. We’ll have a second crew, once the temperature drops, that’ll come in and try to clean everything up, and try to make sure we don’t have any re-freezing from the temperature drop.”

Residents already have been asked to stay home and refrain from travel, due to COVID-19. The weather may give them another reason to do so.

Says Hambel: “If you can stay home and give our guys room and do their job and get the roads cleared and make sure they’re safe to get you traveling again.”

